Summer Streets - and sunny skies - return to NYC

The 2024 Summer Streets program returns for its third weekend – just in time for comfortable temperatures and sunny skies.

Following high winds and storms from the remnants of Hurricane Debby, Saturday is forecast to have a high of 85 degrees and low of 73 with a light breeze. Sunny skies should remain throughout the weekend.

The annual Summer Streets celebration, which closes roadways to vehicles and opens them to pedestrians and cyclists, takes place on select Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This weekend and next, the Summer Streets take over Manhattan, from FiDi to Harlem. Then on Aug. 24, the program moves to the Bronx and Brooklyn. Queens and Staten Island

Where are Summer Streets in 2024?

Click here for a map.

Manhattan

From Brooklyn Bridge to West 125 Street:Lafayette Street and Park Avenue between Brooklyn Bridge and East 109 StreetEast 109 Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue5th Avenue between East 109 Street and Central Park NorthCentral Park North between 5th Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Jr BoulevardAdam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard between Central Park North and West 125 Street

Lafayette Street and Park Avenue between Brooklyn Bridge and East 109 Street

East 109 Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between East 109 Street and Central Park North

Central Park North between 5th Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard between Central Park North and West 125 Street

People enjoy biking, running and walking on Park Ave. during Open Streets Saturday, August 19, 2023 in Manhattan, New York. (Photo by Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images) Expand

Brooklyn

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Buffalo Avenue

Bronx

Grand Concourse between East Tremont Avenue and Mosholu Parkway

As part of the celebration, Citi Bike will offer free day passes for all riders during Summer Streets.

To redeem a free pass, enter promo code CITISUMMER24! on the "Daypass" tab of the Citi Bike app.