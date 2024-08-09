Debby power outage tracker: High winds leave thousands in the dark across NY, NJ, CT

Debby, a hurricane-turned-tropical-depression, made its way to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut with whipping winds and "Debby Downpours" that knocked out power to thousands.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for Friday in a statement on X.

The winds knocked down tree limbs and power lines. Scattered showers and winds are expected to gradually subside by Saturday afternoon.

