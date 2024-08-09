Expand / Collapse search

Debby power outage tracker: High winds leave thousands in the dark across NY, NJ, CT

By
Updated  August 9, 2024 9:57pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY

NYC Debby tracker live: Queens sees downed trees

Damage from Debby can be seen around the city including Queens. FOX 5's Stephanie Bertini has the latest from outside.

NEW YORK - Debby, a hurricane-turned-tropical-depression, made its way to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut with whipping winds and "Debby Downpours" that knocked out power to thousands.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for Friday in a statement on X. 

The winds knocked down tree limbs and power lines. Scattered showers and winds are expected to gradually subside by Saturday afternoon. 

Power outage tracker

If your area is under threat, check the outage maps below: 

NY power outages

  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

NJ power outages

Downed trees, power lines in New Jersey

Though the storm has tracked westward, softening its blow to the Tri-State. A tornado watch now extends through 10 p.m. Friday evening and expands to cover most of northern New Jersey. FOX 5's Antwan Lewis has the latest from Debby.

  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

CT power outages

Debby makes landfall in the Tri-State Area

First Deputy Commissioner for NYC Emergency Management Christina Farrell joins FOX 5 NY for updates on the preparation for Debby.

  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

Are there delays or cancelations at NYC-area airports?

New York air show impacted by hurricane Debby

Debby, a hurricane-turned-tropical-depression, is hitting NYC, first with whipping winds and later "Debby Downpours." FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovis has more on the air show.

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status 

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

Newark Airport status

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

JFK Airport status

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

Road Closures

NY roads closed

  • Click HERE to track road closures in real time on 511NY.

NJ roads closed

  • Click HERE to track road closures in real time on 511NJ.

CT roads closed