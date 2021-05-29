Expand / Collapse search

Summer begins with a washout as rain dampens holiday weekend

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Coney Island
Memorial Day weekend washout

Nothing says summer in New York City quite like the Coney Island Boardwalk, but thanks to cold, wet weather this weekend, summer is getting off to a muted start.

NEW YORK - Beachfront businesses hoping for lots of sun and big crowds to kick off the holiday weekend this year were left disappointed, as record-cold temperatures and rain looks set to wash out the unofficial start of summertime.

On Coney Island, the rides were open but the boardwalks were much quieter than usual at this time of year, leading some business owners to skip opening up.

"I'm crossing my fingers that July 4 is much better," said Maya Haddad Miller, owner of the Brooklyn Beach Shop.

Bethpage Air Show postponed

People on Long Island are trying to make the best of the unofficial start to summer as wet weather forced the postponement of the Bethpage Air Show which kicks off Memorial Day Weekend.

The weather was so terrible, the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, which was grounded last year due to the pandemic was postponed until Sunday. 

Keep in mind, if you have tickets, there is no rain date for the event and no refunds will be issued if it is canceled. However, ticket holders will get two parking passes for New York State Parks. 

Soggy Memorial Day Weekend

The rain isn't letting up this Memorial Day weekend, with gray skies and cold temperatures putting a damper on holiday celebrations.