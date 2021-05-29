Summer begins with a washout as rain dampens holiday weekend

Beachfront businesses hoping for lots of sun and big crowds to kick off the holiday weekend this year were left disappointed, as record-cold temperatures and rain looks set to wash out the unofficial start of summertime.

On Coney Island, the rides were open but the boardwalks were much quieter than usual at this time of year, leading some business owners to skip opening up.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

"I'm crossing my fingers that July 4 is much better," said Maya Haddad Miller, owner of the Brooklyn Beach Shop.

The weather was so terrible, the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, which was grounded last year due to the pandemic was postponed until Sunday.

Keep in mind, if you have tickets, there is no rain date for the event and no refunds will be issued if it is canceled. However, ticket holders will get two parking passes for New York State Parks.