Suffolk County Legislature passes bill requiring EpiPens in police cars

The Suffolk County Legislature has passed a bill that, if signed into law, would require all police cars to be equipped with epinephrine autoinjectors, commonly known as epipens.

The medical device injects a dose of epinephrine into a patient in order to prevent deadly allergic reactions.

For Georgina Cornago, the bill is personal. Cornago lost her son, Giovanni Cipano when he was 14 due to an allergic reaction to peanuts almost 10 years ago. Since his death, Cornago has made it her mission to make sure what happened to her son doesn't happen to anyone else.

Now, the bill, sponsored by Legislator Dominck Thorne, will require that all Suffolk County Police patrol cars have EpiPens in them.

While ambulances already have them, many times, police officers are the first to arrive at a scene.

"We can store them in trained police cars and be ready for the emergency,"

According to the Allergy and Asthma Network, one in 20 Americans have experienced anaphylaxis or severe allergic reactions in their lifetime.

Suffolk County Police officers already carry and administer naloxone for opioid overdoses and the process for EpiPens is the same.

Officials say it would cost the county around $69,000 each year.

A spokesperson for County Executive Steve Bellone says he's reviewing the legislation.