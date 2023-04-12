Brooklyn subway terror attack one year later

On the morning of April 12, 2022, a man dressed as a construction worker headed towards a Manhattan bound and train in Brooklyn.

Authorities identified the suspect as Frank James, and said that he put on a gas mask as a train approach the 36th St. subway station in Sunset Park Brooklyn.

Once the mask was on he allegedly set off smoke bombs and opened fire more than 30 times.

29 people were injured, 10 of them from gunshot wounds.

Exactly one year later, crime has dropped significantly in the subways. NYPD data shows major crimes has fallen more than 20%. Two key changes, the city flooding the subways with additional cops and a 75% increase in the number of tickets issued for fear of Asian, also known as turnstile, jumping.

Transit experts say the proactive focus on both minor and major crimes is working.

The MTA has added cameras into the system and new subway cars being put into service are lined with multiple surveillance cameras inside the cab.

Transit experts tell Fox 5 that when safety improves more riders return, and when there are more riders criminals are less likely to attack.



