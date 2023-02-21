15-year-old killed while subway surfing on NYC train

A 15-year-old boy was killed while subway surfing on the Lower East Side, the NYPD said.

It happened Monday just after 7 p.m.

According to police, the teen was standing on top of a northbound J train when he struck his head on a structure on the Williamsburg Bridge and fell below the train.

His name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Back in December, another 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on the Lower East Side.

Police said the boy was riding on top of a Manhattan-bound J train when he fell off, police said.

The victim hit the third rail of the subway near the Essex and Delancey Street Station, and died.

Subway surfing continues to be an ongoing and dangerous problem in the New York City subway system.

A boy lost an arm while attempting to subway surf on a train inside a New York City subway station in August.

It happened at the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street Station in Jackson Heights.

Police said a man who was "surfing" on the outside of a New York City subway car fell to his death in 2016. It happened just north of the West Fourth Street station in Greenwich Village.

A 27-year-old man died after falling while subway surfing in 2017. Police said the man was riding on top of a train in the Bronx when he slipped off. The man was then struck by another train while lying on the tracks.