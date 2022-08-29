Child loses arm after being hit by NYC subway train

A teenager lost an arm in an incident in a New York City subway station.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the 74th and Roosevelt Station in Jackson Heights, Queens. The teen was hit by a northbound R train.

The NYPD says the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Exact details on what happened were not immediately available.

The MTA says that northbound trains on the M and R line were bypassing the station as the incident was being investigated. There were also delays on the E and F lines connected to the incident.