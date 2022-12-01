Teen killed while subway surfing on Lower East Side

The NYPD says a 15-year-old died while subway surfing on the Lower East Side Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the male victim was riding on top of a Manhattan-bound J train at around 11:30 a.m. when he fell off.

The victim hit the third rail of the subway near the Essex and Delancey Street station, and was killed.

Train service was suspended for several hours while first responders went to the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.