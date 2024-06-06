StubHub's top 5 NYC shows to see this summer: See who topped the list

article

StubHub released a list of its top 5 hottest shows of the summer in New York City, with a native New Yorker taking the lead.

Billy Joel is the number one show to see this summer and is the best-selling artist of the season, StubHub said. His final concert and his 150th show at Madison Square Garden is taking place on July 25. According to StubHub, Billy Joel is the best-selling concert in NYC and the fifth best-selling U.S. concert this summer.

He remains one of the most influential artists of all time, selling over 160 million albums around the world and emerging as "the fourth-best-selling solo artist in the United States," according to his website.

On a per-show basis, Billy Joel is the 4th highest-selling act of the summer, StubHub said.

RELATED: 2024 summer concerts: Big venues in NYC, NJ, Long Island tease epic shows | LIST

So who else made the top 5?

Luke Combs

Luke Combs performs onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Luke Combs is coming to MetLife Stadium from July 19-20.

The Foo Fighters

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of "Studio 666" at the Fonda Theatre on February 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The Foo Fighters are heading to Citi Field on July 17 and 19.

The band was founded by Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. Other members of the Foo Fighters include Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, and Josh Freese.

Noah Kahan

TEMPE, ARIZONA - MARCH 02: Noah Kahan performs during the Extra Innings Festival at Tempe Beach & Arts Park on March 02, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Noah Kahan is bring the Stick Season Tour to Madison Square Garden on July 15 and 16.

Kahan is best known for his single "Hurt Somebody".

Justin Timberlake

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Veg Expand

Pop star Justin Timberlake is bringing "SexyBack" to Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26.

Timberlake released his new single "Selfish" on Jan. 25.