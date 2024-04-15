2024 summer concerts: Big venues in NYC, NJ, Long Island tease epic shows | LIST

With summer on the horizon, big venues in the NYC area are announcing what artists are coming to town.

See who is coming where and when this summer:

Madison Square Garden

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Justin Timberlake

"The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" kicks off on April 29. Pop star Justin Timberlake is bringing "SexyBack" to Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26.

Timberlake released his new single "Selfish" on Jan. 25.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Get ready -- Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai are bringing the "PROMISE Tour" to Madison Square Garden on June 1 and 2.

The boy band concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Billy Joel

Billy Joel performs onstage celebrating his 65th birthday at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2014 in New York City.

Billy Joel is heading back to the Garden for three nights this summer, on May 9, June 8 and July 25.

Back in January, the Piano Man officially announced the release of his first single in 17 years, "Turn the Lights Back On."

Joel announced he is ending his residency at Madison Square Garden in July 2024.

He remains one of the most influential artists of all time, selling over 160 million albums around the world and emerging as "the fourth-best-selling solo artist in the United States," according to his website.

Jennifer Lopez

Don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got: Jennifer Lopez is bringing the "This is Me Now" tour to Madison Square Garden on Aug. 16 and 17.

Can't catch her show at the Garden? No problem, she is also heading to UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Long Island on Aug. 9 and the Prudential Center in Newark on Aug. 10.

"This Is Me…Now" is J.Lo's ninth studio album.

Two Friends

DJ duo Two Friends is coming to Madison Square Garden for one night only, on Aug. 24.

Renowned for their original tracks, remixes and signature hour-long "Big Bootie" mixes, Two Friends DJs Eli Sones and Matthew Halper have captured widespread acclaim within the EDM music scene.

Prudential Center

Chris Brown

Chris Brown is bringing the 11:11 tour to the Prudential Center on June 12.

Special guests include Ayra Star, Muni Long and Maeta.

Brown is also coming to the UBS Arena Belmont Park on June 14 and Barclays Center on June 16.

Janet Jackson

Pop icon Janet Jackson is bringing the "Together Again" tour to the Prudential Center on July 9.

"Hey u guys! By popular demand, we’re bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly! It’ll be so much fun!" Janet Jackson posted on Instagram.

Kid Cudi

Rapper Kid Cudi is bringing the "ENGAGE THE RAGE" tour to the Prudential Center on July 14.

Cudi is also coming to Madison Square Garden on July 23.

Missy Elliott with Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland

Missy Elliott performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Grammy-winning rapper on Monday announced her debut headlining tour, called "OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience," which will also feature Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland.

Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland are heading to the UBS Arena on Aug. 3 and the Prudential Center on Aug. 9.

"This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour," Elliott, 52, said in a statement.

She and Ciara worked together on songs like "1, 2 Step" in 2004 and "Lose Control" in 2005. Elliott and Busta Rhymes are long-time collaborators. Elliott and Timbaland have also collaborated extensively throughout their careers, including "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" in 1997 and her 2001 song "Get Ur Freak On."

Barclays Center

Thirty Seconds to Mars with AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla

Jared Leto's rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars is bringing the "Seasons World Tour 2024" to the Barclays Center on Aug. 17.

Special guests include AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla.

Jones Beach

Maroon 5

Maroon 5 is heading to Jones Beach on July 3 with special guest Maureen Morris.

Before coming to Jones Beach, the pop-rock band will perform at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on June 29.

Jason Aldean

Country singer Jason Aldean is bringing the "Highway Desperado Tour 2024" to Jones Beach on July 12.

"HIGHWAY DESPERADO TOUR 2024 - LET'S GO!" Aldean posted to Instagram.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago

Let's groove! The genre-bending band Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to Jones Beach with Chicago on July 28.

Dan + Shay

We're "speechless"!

Country pop duo Dan + Shay are bringing the "Heartbreak on the Map" tour to Jones Beach on Aug. 9 and 10.

New Kids on the Block

Step by step, summer is approaching and New Kids on the Block is bringing the "Magic Summer Tour" to Jones Beach on Aug. 3.

Special guests include Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

FOX TV Stations contributed to this report.