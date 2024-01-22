Justin Timberlake confirms new single ‘Selfish’ and release date

article

Justin Timberlake is releasing new music for the first time since 2018.

The former boy band member broke the news Monday on social media, writing "1.25, 8 a.m," with a link to pre-save the new single "Selfish."

During the pop icon’s hometown performance at Memphis, Tennessee’s Orpheum Theater on January 19, Timberlake performed the song, which is reportedly off his anticipated sixth album "Everything I Thought It Was."

That same night, following the concert, the 42-year-old also posted a trailer for his upcoming sixth album.

The album’s single marks Timberlake’s first solo release since his 2018 album "Man of the Woods." The album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

On Monday, Billy Joel also announced a new single – his first music in decades. The song "Turn the Lights Back On," will be released on February 1.

