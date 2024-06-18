Strawberry Moon 2024: When to see it in NYC

article

Summer will be off to a bright start.

This month's full moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, will reach its peak on Friday, June 21, just a day after the summer solstice. FOX Weather said there is a 59% chance that New Yorkers will see the moon.

The Strawberry Moon will rise at 9:08 p.m. ET.

The cloud cover forecast for June's Strawberry full Moon on June 21. (FOX Weather)

With the scorching temperatures across the U.S. , it's already felt like summer for weeks, and if you ask a meteorologist, it's been summer since June 1. However, the official start of astronomical summer begins with the summer solstice , which happens every year between June 20 and 22.

According to NASA , June's full Moon will be the lowest of the year, reaching only 21.9 degrees above the southern horizon after midnight on Saturday. This happens because as the full Moon reaches its peak illumination, the Sun is at its highest of the year. For some places within the Arctic Circle, the Moon won't make it above the horizon.

The low position should make the Strawberry Moon appear larger than other full Moons but not like a Supermoon, which happens when the Moon is closer in its orbit to Earth during a full Moon.

The Moon will appear full and bright beginning on Thursday and for about three days after.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac , June's full Moon gets its name from North American Indian tribes, including the Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota for the time when strawberries are ripe to be picked. The Moon is also known as Blooming Moon, Green Corn Moon and Hoer Moon.

Friday forecast

According to the National Weather Service, Friday night will be mostly cloudy. There is a 40% chance of rain.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.