Storm Eunice: Powerful winds knock around jetliners over London

As Storm Eunice hit the United Kingdom on Friday, powerful winds knocked around several jetliners coming in and out of Heathrow Airport in London.

Video footage shot from the ground shows several planes swaying in the wind as they approached the airport. Several jetliners could be seen aborting their landing and climbing back up into the sky, presumably to try again.

A YouTube channel called Big Jet TV's livestream of shaky jets landing at the airport garnered millions of views on Friday.

British Airways canceled at least 80 flights arriving and departing from London airports, including 44 at Heathrow Airport due to the storm, according to a report .

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The U.K.'s weather service issued a rare Red Weather Warning for southwest England in advance of the storm, saying that wind gusts in excess of 90 mph were possible.

After the storm hit, the weather service reported that a gust provisionally measured at 122 mph was recorded on the Isle of Wight. Weather officials believe it was the strongest wind gust ever recorded in England.

The storm caused mayhem with travel in Britain, shutting the English Channel port of Dover, closing bridges linking England and Wales, and halting most trains in and out of London.

This article was produced in New York with The Associated Press and Storyful.

Weather Resources

Follow the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter