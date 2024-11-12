Staten Island St. Patrick's Parade to include LGBTQ+ groups in 2025

The Richmond County St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee will allow LGBTQ+ groups to march in the parade this year for the first time.

Now, they will be able to walk with pride in honor of Irish heritage.

This year's parade will take place on March 2, 2025.

Last year, Staten Island held its first inclusive St. Patrick's Day Parade in March after excluding the LGBTQ community for years.

Spectators cheer as the Staten Island Pride Center, a community and activism center for the local LGBTQ community, marches for the first time in the Staten Island St Patricks Day Parade, March 17, 2024, on Forest Avenue in the Staten Island borough Expand

For years, The Pride Center of Staten Island and the Gay Officers Action League tried signing up to participate but were denied.

In the past, gay, lesbian, and transgender New Yorkers could walk in the parade – just not under their own banner.

One year the parade application read in bold letters: "THE PARADE IS NOT TO BE USED FOR AND WILL NOT ALLOW POLITICAL OR SEXUAL IDENTIFICATION AGENDAS TO BE PROMOTED."

The Staten Island Business Outreach Center claimed they didn't want sexual identification or political agendas to be promoted in these kinds of events.