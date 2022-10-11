Some residents object to housing migrants on Staten Island

Some Staten Islanders continue to slam the mayor and the city for housing some migrants in their borough.

About 20,000 people have been bused to New York City. About 100 are being housed in hotels, including the Comfort Inn in the Travis section of the borough.

Elected officials, including Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, attended a virtual community board meeting on Tuesday railed on the city and the feds.

The decision by the Republican governors of Texas and Florida to send busloads of people to New York City is wreaking havoc on the city's resources.

Mayor Eric Adams has established more than 40 emergency shelters using hotels. Those staying on Staten Island only represent 2% of the migrants arriving in New York. To that point, the mayor saying no exceptions will be granted to any borough. He said it is a citywide crisis.

A man who said he owns the property across the street from the hotel said security cameras show his property being looted on multiple occasions since last week.

Not everyone on Staten Island opposes hosting migrants. Residents and a coalition of groups — including City Harvest and religious organizations — have been donating crucial supplies like food, clothing, and water.

But those who live here say they need help as well.