Migrant tent shelter will be on Randall's Island, not at Orchard Beach

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced late Monday that a tent complex to give temporary housing for hundreds of migrants would be moved from Orchard Beach in the Bronx to Randall's Island. The mayor cited flooding concerns and better access to public transportation.

The move came after objections were raised about the original location. The mayor said the move will not delay the opening of the complex.

In a statement, the mayor said the safety of the migrants is a "top priority."

"Following this weekend's storms, New York City Emergency Management determined that, while we would be able to put in place the necessary ponding mitigation measures, relocating the Orchard Beach humanitarian relief center to Randall's Island is the most efficient and effective path forward, and work is underway to make this move," Adams said in the statement. "This new location is less prone to flooding, is closer to public transportation, and will provide temporary respite to 500 asylum seekers."

