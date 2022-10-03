Building of Orchard Beach migrant tent shelter raises numerous concerns

article

Tensions are growing over the temporary shelter for asylum seekers being built in the parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx.

Some objections come from activists who say the area is prone to flooding and that the shelter won't be adequate, especially in winter. South Bronx Mutual Aid posted a video on Saturday showing flooding in the area just from light rain.

Other objections come from people who live in nearby neighborhoods. A group gathered outside the fence on Monday to announce they will be filing a lawsuit and a temporary restraining order.

This shelter location in Orchard Beach is set to house around a thousand migrants in five temperature-controlled tents. It is supposed to open in the next few days. The National Guard is expected to be on site when it does.

More than 14,000 asylum seekers have come to New York City since the spring. So far, the city has been forced to open 39 emergency shelters. Mayor Eric Adams is close to striking a deal on housing migrants on cruise ships, according to reports.