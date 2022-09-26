Work begins on migrant center in the Bronx

Work is underway in the Bronx to create temporary housing for migrants entering New York City.

A relief center will soon be opening in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will offer shelter, food, legal aid, and more.

Crews were on the scene setting up structures on Monday.

The city says that its existing shelters are at capacity, with more waves of asylum seekers expected.

A second temporary site will also be opening, although there is no word yet on where that one will be.