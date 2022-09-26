Expand / Collapse search

Work begins on migrant center in the Bronx

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Pelham Bay Park
FOX 5 NY

Work underway on center for migrants in Orchard Beach

A relief center for migrants will soon be opening in the Bronx, offering shelter, food, legal aid and more.

NEW YORK - Work is underway in the Bronx to create temporary housing for migrants entering New York City.

A relief center will soon be opening in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will offer shelter, food, legal aid, and more.

Crews were on the scene setting up structures on Monday.

The city says that its existing shelters are at capacity, with more waves of asylum seekers expected.

NYC preparing for new influx of migrants

Controversy is growing over where asylum seekers arriving in New York City are being housed, with reports of overcrowding and a lack of privacy.

A second temporary site will also be opening, although there is no word yet on where that one will be.  