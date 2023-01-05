3rd child dies from injuries suffered in Staten Island house fire

Officials say a third child has died from their injuries suffered in a Staten Island house fire just days before Christmas.

According to fire officials, six children were in the home on Van Duzer Street when it caught fire Dec. 23. just before 10:20 a.m. The FDNY said the building's entire second floor was engulfed in flames.

Five-year-old Aiden Miles died from his injuries Dec. 28, five days after the fire. His twin, 5-year-old Ashley, along with their 6-year-old brother, Cera, were both pronounced dead after they were found unconscious inside the home, officials say.

"We found the victims inside, all unconscious and needing to be removed. We quickly took them to the street and started to perform CPR on all of the victims." — FDNY Chief of Department Jack Hodgens

A 10-year-old boy was also hospitalized in critical condition, officials say. A firefighter suffered a minor injury fighting the fire.

Authorities are still working to identify the cause of the fire, but believe there were no adults home at the time.

Around 60 firefighters responded to the fire, , which was deemed under control at 11:17 a.m.