2 children killed in Staten Island house fire

article

Two children were killed Friday in a house fire in Staten Island, according to officials.

The fire broke out just before 10:20 a.m. inside a house located on Van Duzer Street.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 New York that a 5-year-old girl and 6-year-old girl were killed.

A number of others suffered injuries, including some critically. A firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

Around 60 firefighters responded to the fire, which was deemed under control at 11:17 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 5 New York for the latest.





