State of emergency, power outages in New Jersey due to Isaias

New Jersey was under a state of emergency Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias made its way up the coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina. Heavy rain and fierce winds gripped the state causing power outages.

The state's utilities were reporting 538,000 homes and businesses were without electricity. Crews were staging to restore service once the worst of the weather had passed.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued the order, telling motorists no to be on roads unless “absolutely necessary.”

Murphy said all state offices were closed and nonessential state government workers were told to stay home.

A tropical storm warning and tornado watch were in effect for the entire state.

GET THE FREE FOX5NY WEATHER APP

Advertisement

Weather forecasters are predicting 45 to 55 mph winds with gusts to 70 mph. Those winds threaten to down trees and power lines.

The state also advised businesses to take down all temporary structures, including outdoor dining tents and umbrellas that were erected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rainfall could cause flooding.

Hoboken officials told residents in flood-prone areas to park on higher ground.