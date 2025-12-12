Here's why there's a state of emergency in NJ starting today

article

If you’re wondering why New Jersey is under a state of emergency, Governor Phil Murphy announced that the state will enter one at 9 a.m. Friday due to anticipated propane delivery problems tied to a service disruption at a major distribution plant in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania.

What we know:

Murphy signed Executive Order, which temporarily lifts hours-of-service rules for drivers transporting residential heating fuel statewide.

The move comes as temperatures drop and roughly 186,000 New Jersey residents rely on propane to heat their homes.

What they're saying:

"As temperatures continue to drop, ensuring that every person has access to a safe, warm environment is essential," Murphy said in a statement. "I am declaring a State of Emergency to ensure that the approximately 186,000 New Jerseyans who rely on propane for home heating purposes can receive it without interruption. This Executive Order expands delivery capabilities to keep homes heated and families secure."

The backstory:

Under a federal waiver activated during a declared emergency, commercial drivers carrying propane can now operate for up to 14 hours—an increase from the usual 11—before taking the required 10 consecutive hours off duty.

When will it end?

The order will stay in effect until officials determine the emergency conditions have ended.

Residents who may be impacted can visit ready.nj.gov for updates and safety information, and NJ211 for resources and warming center locations.

What you can do:

State officials also urged anyone using generators to heat their homes to follow generator safety guidelines.