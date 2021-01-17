Expand / Collapse search

Starbucks temporarily shuts NYC stores over protest fears

By AP Reporter
Published 
New York City
Associated Press
article

A person walks out of Starbucks in SoHo. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Starbucks closed some New York City stores on Sunday "out of an abundance of caution" as cities across the U.S. braced for protests and potential unrest ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Starbucks spokesperson Jessica Conradson said the Manhattan stores were expected to reopen Monday.

The Seattle-based company said it went ahead with the temporary closures because many people working in the stores live outside of Manhattan and might've gotten stuck from getting home if protests were to break out and disrupt transit service.

Some darkened stores had signs noting their temporary closure.

Preparing for Inauguration Day violence

Governors in some states have called out the National Guard, declared states of emergency and closed their capitol buildings over concerns about potentially violent demonstrations.

There were no major protests in New York City on Sunday. Public officials have said there are no specific, credible threats to the city stemming from the election or the violence Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. The NYPD said it has increased security around certain government locations in the city as a precaution.

At the state capitol in Albany, it was a quiet day despite fears stoked by warnings of an armed protest, with a smattering of counter-protesters outnumbering Trump supporters.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!