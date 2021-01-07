Protests erupt in NYC following chaos at Capitol Building

Soon after the planned protest at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. turned into a riot and was stormed by an angry mob of pro-Trump supporters, protests erupted in New York City.

Dozens of anti-Trump and Black Lives Matter protestors stood in front of barricades set up on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. NYPD wore face masks and held shields, surrounding Trump Tower. Police say eight people were arrested, mostly for disorderly conduct.

Meanwhile, in Times Square, another protest sparked.

At Columbus Circle, protestors called for President Trump to be arrested. Police were also on the scene, making sure nothing got out of hand. No arrests were made.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Advertisement

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has deployed 1,000 National Guard members to Washington, D.C. for up to two weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy dispatched 50 State Troopers, all to assist police in the nation’s capital and ensure a peaceful transition of presidential power.

RELATED: Cuomo sending NY National Guard troops to Washington