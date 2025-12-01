Starbucks pays $38M in largest worker protection settlement in NYC history

The Brief Starbucks will pay over $35 million to over 15,000 New York City employees to settle claims that the company denied them stable schedules. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) announced the settlement earlier today, Dec. 1. New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Sen. Bernie Sanders will join striking Starbucks workers at 3 p.m. today, Dec. 1.



Starbucks will pay over $35 million to over 15,000 New York City employees to settle claims that the company denied them stable schedules.

What we know:

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Sen. Bernie Sanders will join striking Starbucks workers at 3 p.m. today, Dec. 1.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) announced the settlement earlier today, Dec. 1.

A multi-year investigation conducted by the DCWP found that Starbucks committed "more than half a million violations of the law since 2021" by illegally denying workers the right to stable schedules and "arbitrarily" cutting their hours.

About $35.5 million will be paid to the workers who were harmed by the "unlawful practices," and $3.4 million will be paid in civil penalties and other costs.

The settlement in its entirety can be read below:

The backstory:

Over 50 Starbucks locations in New York City closed without warning in October of this year.

Included in those hundreds of stores are 54 Starbucks in New York City, according to the DCWP.

Not only were the coffee shops closed, but they were closed with little to no notice to landlords.

The company also failed to offer replacement jobs to city workers affected by the closures; the city's Fair Workweek Law dictates that employees from closing stores must be offered a job at a location in the same borough.

Those employees are also entitled to first choice of any job openings in the vicinity of their original job.

A letter was sent from the city to Starbucks regarding said labor laws. DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga wrote in the letter, "Starbucks appears poised to violate its legal obligations to employees in New York City locations."

The DCWP also filed a lawsuit against Starbucks for "wrongfully terminating an employee" earlier this year.

According to the lawsuit, an investigation conducted by the department found that Starbucks illegally fired longtime barista Karmen Rich on December 27, 2023, without just cause.

That was the third wrongful termination lawsuit that the department has filed against Starbucks.