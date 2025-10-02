Over 50 NYC Starbucks locations close without warning

article

Over 50 Starbucks locations in New York City closed without warning, leaving both employees and landlords confused, The New York Post reports.

Starbucks announced that over 400 stores would be closed on Sept. 25.

Included in those hundreds of stores are 54 Starbucks in New York City, according to the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP).

Not only have the coffee shops been closed, but they were closed with little to no notice to landlords.

"They literally put signs in windows overnight without telling landlords and building managers," Newmark Retail Vice Chairman Jeffrey Roseman told The Post. "There was no warning, no heads up."

The company also failed to offer replacement jobs to city workers affected by the closures; the city's Fair Workweek Law dictates that employees from closing stores must be offered a job at a location in the same borough.

Those employees are also entitled to first choice of any job openings in the vicinity of their original job.

A letter was sent from the city to Starbucks regarding said labor laws. DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga wrote in the letter, "Starbucks appears poised to violate its legal obligations to employees in New York City locations."

Starbucks has until tomorrow, Oct. 3, to explain how it will comply with the city's labor laws.

The DCWP filed a lawsuit against Starbucks for "wrongfully terminating an employee" earlier this year.

According to the lawsuit, an investigation conducted by the department found that Starbucks illegally fired longtime barista Karmen Rich on December 27, 2023, without just cause.

This is the third wrongful termination lawsuit that the department has filed against Starbucks.