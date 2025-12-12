Macy's stabbing: Homeless woman charged in attack, police say

The Brief A woman was stabbed inside Macy’s Herald Square Thursday afternoon in an attack that police say was unprovoked. Officers say they found the tourist with multiple stab wounds on the 7th floor of Macy's. Police arrested 43-year-old Kerri Aherne of Tewksbury, Massachusetts. She faces charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.



A woman visiting New York City was stabbed inside Macy’s Herald Square Thursday afternoon in an attack that police say was unprovoked.

What we know:

Officers say they responded around 3 p.m. to reports of an assault in progress on the department store’s seventh floor.

There, police say they found a 38-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times in the back and arm.

Police arrested 43-year-old Kerri Aherne of Tewksbury, Massachusetts. She faces charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was changing her baby in the bathroom when the suspect came in and stabbed her.

Local perspective:

Authorities also said that the victim is not from New York.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.