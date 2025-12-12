Macy's stabbing: Homeless woman charged in attack, police say
A woman visiting New York City was stabbed inside Macy’s Herald Square Thursday afternoon in an attack that police say was unprovoked.
What we know:
Officers say they responded around 3 p.m. to reports of an assault in progress on the department store’s seventh floor.
There, police say they found a 38-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times in the back and arm.
Police arrested 43-year-old Kerri Aherne of Tewksbury, Massachusetts. She faces charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
According to law enforcement sources, the victim was changing her baby in the bathroom when the suspect came in and stabbed her.
Local perspective:
Authorities also said that the victim is not from New York.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.