Macy's stabbing: Homeless woman charged in attack, police say

By
Updated  December 12, 2025 9:01am EST
Woman stabbed inside Macy's Herald Square

Officers responded around 1:13 p.m. to reports of an assault in progress on the department store’s seventh floor.

The Brief

    • A woman was stabbed inside Macy’s Herald Square Thursday afternoon in an attack that police say was unprovoked.
    • Officers say they found the tourist with multiple stab wounds on the 7th floor of Macy's.
    • Police arrested 43-year-old Kerri Aherne of Tewksbury, Massachusetts. She faces charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

A woman visiting New York City was stabbed inside Macy’s Herald Square Thursday afternoon in an attack that police say was unprovoked.

What we know:

Officers say they responded around 3 p.m. to reports of an assault in progress on the department store’s seventh floor. 

There, police say they found a 38-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times in the back and arm.

Police arrested 43-year-old Kerri Aherne of Tewksbury, Massachusetts. She faces charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was changing her baby in the bathroom when the suspect came in and stabbed her.

Local perspective:

Authorities also said that the victim is not from New York.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The Source: This report is based on information from police. 

