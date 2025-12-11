How to donate for 'Good Day Cares'

article

Good Day New York is proud to partner with the Food Bank For New York City this holiday season!

Please join us on Friday morning, Dec. 12, for our fourth-annual Good Day Cares – an on-air special that highlights efforts to give back to those in need.

All morning long, Good Day is taking donations – and having fun doing it. Special guests include:

Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick.

Katie Lee Biegel

The Radio City Rockettes

Last year, with the help of all those who supported Good Day Cares, we were able to donate about 175,000 pounds of food for the food insecure. If you want to donate, click here. Every $1 you give will provide up to 5 meals for New Yorkers, according to the Food Bank.

Tune in to Good Day on Channel 5, on FOX LOCAL or right here on FOX5NY.com to see how much we rase!

About the Food Bank for New York City

Food Bank for New York City provides food and resources to a powerful network of more than 800 soup kitchens, food pantries, schools, colleges and healthcare partners across the five boroughs. More than 1.4 million New Yorkers are currently food insecure.



In FY25, the Food Bank for New York City distributed 103.5 million lbs. of food, 86 million meals, 1,345 unique products, and 31.4 million lbs. of culturally relevant food. Nearly half of the food distributed is fresh produce or lean protein, including 7% more produce than last year.

Food Bank For New York City has a 90,000 square ft. food distribution center in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx. Food Bank for New York City also has a community kitchen in Harlem that produces over 500 meals per day to help feed New Yorkers in need.

The Food Bank For New York City is on a mission to empower every New Yorker to achieve food security for good.