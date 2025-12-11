Expand / Collapse search

Woman stabbed inside Macy's Herald Square: The New York Post

Published  December 11, 2025 9:43pm EST
FOX 5 NY
Shoppers outside of Macy's flagship store on Black Friday in New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including a cooling job mark

MIDTOWN - A woman was stabbed inside Macy's Herald Square earlier today, The New York Post reports.

Woman stabbed inside Macy's Herald Square

What we know:

The 38-year-old woman, who was shopping with her husband, was stabbed inside Macy's Herald Square at 3:13 p.m. earlier today, Dec. 11, according to The New York Post's law enforcement sources.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The New York Post also reports that a female person of interest has been taken into custody.

There is currently an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and whoever stabbed her are currently unknown, as is whatever possible motive there was behind the attack.

The Source: This article includes reporting from The New York Post.

