Woman stabbed inside Macy's Herald Square: The New York Post

The Brief A woman was stabbed inside Macy's Herald Square earlier today, The New York Post reports. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. There is currently an ongoing investigation.



Woman stabbed inside Macy's Herald Square

What we know:

The 38-year-old woman, who was shopping with her husband, was stabbed inside Macy's Herald Square at 3:13 p.m. earlier today, Dec. 11, according to The New York Post's law enforcement sources.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The New York Post also reports that a female person of interest has been taken into custody.

There is currently an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and whoever stabbed her are currently unknown, as is whatever possible motive there was behind the attack.