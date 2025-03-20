2025 spring weather outlook for the NYC area

The Brief NYC's spring is expected to be warmer than usual, with temperatures reaching the 70s by May, due to a weak La Niña pattern. Precipitation will be near-normal, but intense storms, including Nor’easters and tornadoes, are possible.



Spring is here, but as longtime New Yorkers know, the weather doesn’t always cooperate.

Instead of sunshine and flowers, the season treated the Tri-State with doom and gloom for the first day of spring 2025. But can we expect gray skies and cool temps all season? FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has the 2025 spring weather outlook, breaking down anticipated temperatures and precipitation.

Plus, here's what experts say about this season's potential for storms, snow and even tornadoes:

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center, New York City can expect a warmer-than-normal spring.

A look at the temperature and precipitation outlooks for meteorological spring this year. (FOX Weather)

This means we can expect March temperatures in the 50s and 60s and an early jump into the 70s by May.

The warmer trend is attributed to a weak La Niña pattern.

People visit Central Park with the arrival of spring in New York, where cherry blossom trees have bloomed, creating beautiful sights on April 09, 2024. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

What is La Niña?

La Niña occurs when cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean influence global weather patterns. The phenomenon typically brings drier and warmer conditions to the southern U.S., while regions such as the Great Lakes and parts of the Northeast experience cooler and wetter weather.

"[This year], you have a jetstream that's a little bit more shifted to the north and the west of our area. And that means it locks cooler air up into Canada and keeps us a little bit warmer," Nelson Vaz, a meteorologist at the NWS, told FOX 5 NY.

The New York City area is likely to see a near-normal amount of precipitation, with the potential of some snow in March and rain in April and May. Around 10 to 12 inches in total are expected for the three-month period.

Here's a look at the precipitation outlook in the Lower 48 from March to May. (FOX Weather)

Yet despite the mild outlook, the Tri-State should brace for storms. The active storm track seen across the Midwest and South could also impact the Northeast, increasing the risk of Nor’easters, thunderstorms and even tornadoes.

"We can see pretty intense storms because we’re starting to warm up just as we’re going into the spring," Vaz explained. "You still have a tremendous amount of cold air that can come down from Canada. When those two meet, that’s when we can get our most intense storm systems."

Some of these spring storms could bring 60 mph wind gusts, flash flooding, large hail or even isolated tornadoes, Vaz added.

By the numbers:

March: Expect temperatures mostly in the 50s and 60s .

April-May: An early transition into the 70s .

Precipitation: Near-normal levels, with 10 to 12 inches of rain or snow expected over the next three months.

A person walks through Central Park as spring flowers begin to bloom on March 25, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

What's next:

As spring unfolds, forecasters will be closely monitoring the storm track and any potential shifts in temperature trends.

Stay updated with the latest weather forecasts to prepare for sudden changes —because in the Northeast, spring weather is always unpredictable.

