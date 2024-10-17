A La Niña winter is expected: Here's what it means for NYC's snow outlook

Winter will be here before we know it, and the emergence of a La Niña weather pattern could have an impact on the types of winter weather conditions we see in the U.S.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released its official winter outlook for 2024-25 on Thursday and broke down different temperature and precipitation trends for the upcoming season.

According to CPC forecasters, they still expect a La Niña to develop during the fall and play a role in temperatures and precipitation trends across the country. However, the La Niña that develops is expected to be weak and short-lived, forecasters said.

Generally, a La Niña pattern means wetter and cooler weather for the northern tier of the United States and warmer, drier weather across the southern tier – that seems to fall in line with what CPC forecasters predict for the winter.

The winter weather outlook is favoring above-average temperatures for most of the U.S. from the Southwest eastward to include most of the central U.S., as well as all the eastern U.S. from the Southeast through the mid-Atlantic into the Northeast and New England.

The seasonal precipitation outlook from the CPC shows enhanced probabilities of below-average totals along most of the southern tier of the country from the Southwest through the southern Plains, along the Gulf Coast and into the Southeast.

Chances of above-average precipitation this winter are expected in parts of the Pacific Northwest, the northern Rockies, parts of the Great Lakes region and western and northern Alaska.

The Old Farmer's Almanac: Winter outlook

The Old Farmer's Almanac says its centuries-old formula for predicting the winter uses a mix of solar science and the study of sunspots, climatology and meteorology.

"This winter, temperatures will be up and snowfall down throughout most of the United States," Carol Connare, the Old Farmer's Almanac's editor-in-chief, wrote in a news release announcing its winter prognostication. "While there will still be plenty of chilly temperatures and snow for most slopes, the high heating costs associated with the season shouldn’t hit so hard. We’re predicting a temperate, uneventful winter – potentially a welcome reprieve from the extremes of recent years."

It's especially true in the interior Northeast, where it predicts a "gentler-than-normal season" that’s "not so rough and tough."

For the Interstate 95 corridor, which includes the Tri-State area, snowfall is predicted to be below average in the North but above average in the South, with the coldest temperatures in early and late January and late February.

The Farmers' Almanac: Winter outlook

Meanwhile, The Farmers' Almanac says to "brace yourself for a Wet Winter Whirlwind!" Their annual extended weather prediction calls for a season of rapid-fire storms that will bring both rain and snow.

According to their outlook, the Northeast will be stormy with above-normal amounts of winter precipitation and near-to-above-normal temperatures.

"The coldest outbreak of the season will come during the final week of January into the beginning of February, when frigid Arctic air brings a sharp plunge in temperatures almost nationwide," the Farmers' Almanac wrote.

They also predict the heaviest snowfall will fall over the interior and mountainous areas, while the coast will see sleet and rain – especially near and along the I-95 corridor.

The almanac is "red flagging" the final week of January due to a very active storm track across most of the country's eastern half.

If you are a planner, block out Jan. 20 through Jan. 27, particularly for that tropical getaway. That's when the Farmers' Almanac outlook likely showed "copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet and ice" depending on where you live.

"We would especially highlight the time frames from January 20 to 23 and 24 to 27, which could mean copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet, and ice (depending on where you live)," the Farmers' Almanac said.