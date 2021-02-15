South African COVID-19 variant found in NYC hospital patient

article

A patient in a New York City hospital has tested positive for the South African variant of the coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the cast in a Monday afternoon news conference.

He says the patient is not a New York resident but was transferred from Connecticut directly to a hospital in the city.

There is no evidence of any spread of the South African variant in the state, the governor noted.

Cuomo didn't provide details on what hospital the patient was being treated at in the city or their condition.

There are concerns about the mutation's effect on coronavirus vaccines and its potential to be more deadly than the original strain.

Advertisement