Social media influencers promote vaccination

Jared Zuckerman runs the Instagram page @eatandbefull to showcase his foodie adventures. But the Long Island native also uses his platform to share other types of content with his more than 100,000 followers.

"When I got my second vaccine a little over a month ago, I had no side effects," Zuckerman said. "I wanted to share that on social media so the younger generation understands it's not painful, it's safe and it's going to save lives and it's going to help us all go back to normal."

Many teens and young adults rely heavily on these social media platforms for their news and information.

"I get the news from social media, Instagram, Facebook," Faisal, 23, of Suffolk County. "I barely watch TV."

SUNY Stony Brook is one of 10 state-run mass vaccination sites part of a new Vax and Scratch program . Come here to get your shot and walk out with a scratch-off lottery ticket. These incentive programs come as the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, acknowledged misconceptions when it comes to young people and the vaccine. Many feel because they're young and healthy they don't need it but Fauci reminds us that young people can still get sick and will most likely pass the virus to others.

Earlier this month, FOX 5 NY reported about Sydney Glover, 13, from Queens, who got her shot and hopes to inspire her peers.

"Being vaccinated means I can do more things like going back to school and travel and dance and spend more time with my family," she said.

New York State Vax and Scratch Sites

The Vax and Scratch program at 10 state-run sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Friday, May 28. These sites are open to both walk-ins and appointments :

NEW YORK CITY

Medgar Evers College, 231 Crown St, Brooklyn, NY

Bay Eden Senior Center, 1220 East 229th St, Bronx, NY

Javits Center, 429 11th Ave, New York, NY

York College, 160-2 Liberty Ave, Jamaica, NY

LONG ISLAND

SUNY Stony Brook, 1500 Stony Brook Rd, Stony Brook, NY

CENTRAL NEW YORK

State Fair Expo Center, 581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY

HUDSON VALLEY

New York National Guard Armory, 2 Quincy Pl, Yonkers, NY

WESTERN NEW YORK

University at Buffalo South Campus, 3435 Main St, Buffalo, NY

MOHAWK VALLEY

SUNY Polytechnic Institute, 100 Seymour Rd, Utica, NY

FINGER LAKES

