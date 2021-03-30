Soccer player scores with dramatic scorpion kick
NEW YORK - Danish soccer player Thomas Delaney pulled off a spectacular scorpion kick finish during training with his national team on Tuesday, footage released by the Danish Football Association shows.
Delaney, part of a Denmark squad that has enjoyed a perfect start to their World Cup qualification campaign, improvised by striking the ball with his heel after his initial effort was saved by the goalkeeper.
