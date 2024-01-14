Snow squall warnings in effect as frigid weather moves into Tri-State

Blustery snow squalls could bring nearly a half-inch of accumulation and wind gusts of up to 40-50 miles per hour to the region today.

With temperatures beginning 20-30 degrees colder than on Saturday, the snow showers are expected to cause hazardous travel as they blow into the region sometime between noon and 1 p.m.

Conditions are not expected to last much more than 15-30 minutes in any area, with a higher likelihood of stronger squalls further inland.

The squalls could create significant reductions in visibility, making driving dangerous.

Credit: National Weather Service

"These snow squalls may be brief but intense," Mayor Eric Adams said on X. "If you can stay inside, please do so. Try to avoid driving, bu if you have to be on the road, please be very careful and take it slow."

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. Sunday evening for much of the tri-state area, while NYC Emergency Management has warned residents to use extra caution while driving and to secure outdoor objects.

For the remainder of the evening, temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s with wind chills between 10 and 15 degrees. Sub-freezing temperatures could cause major issues with ice in areas where there has been significant flooding.

Things will remain cold on Monday, with highs just over 30 degrees.

Sunday afternoon's snow showers won't break New York City's astonishing 700-day streak of not getting at least an inch of snow in a single calendar day.

The last time New York City got that much snow was back on February 13, 2022.

However, snow is expected to be on the way Monday night. According to the National Weather Service, roughly 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible overnight Monday, potentially just enough to break New York City's historic snowless streak.