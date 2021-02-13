Snow, freezing rain could create travel havoc throughout Tri-State

A potential weekend winter storm could make travel conditions difficult across the tri-state area this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for New York City and Long Island from 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon to 10 a.m. Sunday, as a storm system is expected to bring up to an inch of snow/sleet and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.

Ice and freezing rain will cause hazardous, slippery road conditions all across the region.

Areas to the north and west of the city could see some snow, but likely less than an inch.

Precipitation is expected to begin between 3 and 6 p.m. on Saturday and will be most widespread after midnight through Sunday morning. The precipitation will end by midday Sunday.

Another bout of winter weather is expected to move into the area Monday night into Tuesday, bringing more freezing rain and icy conditions.