Snow expected tonight across New York and New Jersey: Forecast, totals, alerts

The Brief A fast-moving storm will bring snow that sticks to roads and surfaces tonight into Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories now include more of Northeast New Jersey, Southern Westchester County and coastal Connecticut. For many across the NYC/NJ metro area, this will be the first snowfall of the season that actually sticks.



A quick-moving storm is expected to bring the first meaningful snowfall of the season to New York and New Jersey tonight, with most of the snow falling between midnight and 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow in the city?

What we know:

Snow will move in late Saturday and continue into early Sunday morning, dropping 1 to 3 inches in interior locations and 2 to 4 inches in New York City, Northeast New Jersey and along the coast. Some areas on eastern Long Island could see closer to 5 inches.

Snow potential for Midwest, Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from 10 p.m. tonight through 1 p.m. Sunday for:

Northeast New Jersey

New York City

Long Island

Southern Westchester County

Coastal Connecticut

Forecasters say the snow may start wet in some places but will become lighter and more powdery overnight as temperatures fall.

This graphic shows how a weak Polar Vortex allows cold air to spill over the U.S. (FOX Weather)

Snowfall forecast highlights

According to the latest NWS maps:

NYC: 2–3 inches

Newark: about 3.0 inches

White Plains: 2.8 inches

Islip: 4.1 inches

Westhampton: 4.8 inches

Montauk: 4.3 inches

Suffolk County: up to around 5 inches

Northern Orange County: around 1 inch

Hazards and impacts

Roads may become slippery late tonight through Sunday morning.

Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility could make travel unsafe, especially before sunrise.

Temperatures drop into the 20s, helping the snow stick quickly.

Untreated sidewalks and bridges may stay slick into midday Sunday.

Why you should care:

This will be the first snow of the season that actually sticks for most of the New York City and northern New Jersey region. Early-season storms often lead to more accidents because drivers are not yet used to winter road conditions.

What's next:

The snow is expected to taper off late Sunday morning. Residents are urged to check for updated forecasts and travel advisories through the National Weather Service.