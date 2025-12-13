Expand / Collapse search

Snow expected tonight across New York and New Jersey: Forecast, totals, alerts

By
Updated  December 13, 2025 11:52am EST
Weather
FOX 5 NY
NYC snow this weekend

NYC snow this weekend

FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has the forecast for this weekend.

The Brief

    • A fast-moving storm will bring snow that sticks to roads and surfaces tonight into Sunday.
    • Winter Weather Advisories now include more of Northeast New Jersey, Southern Westchester County and coastal Connecticut.
    • For many across the NYC/NJ metro area, this will be the first snowfall of the season that actually sticks.

NEW YORK - A quick-moving storm is expected to bring the first meaningful snowfall of the season to New York and New Jersey tonight, with most of the snow falling between midnight and 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow in the city?

What we know:

Snow will move in late Saturday and continue into early Sunday morning, dropping 1 to 3 inches in interior locations and 2 to 4 inches in New York City, Northeast New Jersey and along the coast. Some areas on eastern Long Island could see closer to 5 inches.

RELATED: NYC's Dept. of Sanitation issues snow alert for this weekend

Snow potential for Midwest, Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from 10 p.m. tonight through 1 p.m. Sunday for:

  • Northeast New Jersey
  • New York City
  • Long Island
  • Southern Westchester County
  • Coastal Connecticut

Forecasters say the snow may start wet in some places but will become lighter and more powdery overnight as temperatures fall.

This graphic shows how a weak Polar Vortex allows cold air to spill over the U.S. (FOX Weather)

Snowfall forecast highlights

According to the latest NWS maps:

  • NYC: 2–3 inches
  • Newark: about 3.0 inches
  • White Plains: 2.8 inches
  • Islip: 4.1 inches
  • Westhampton: 4.8 inches
  • Montauk: 4.3 inches
  • Suffolk County: up to around 5 inches
  • Northern Orange County: around 1 inch

Hazards and impacts

  • Roads may become slippery late tonight through Sunday morning.
  • Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility could make travel unsafe, especially before sunrise.
  • Temperatures drop into the 20s, helping the snow stick quickly.
  • Untreated sidewalks and bridges may stay slick into midday Sunday.

Why you should care:

This will be the first snow of the season that actually sticks for most of the New York City and northern New Jersey region. Early-season storms often lead to more accidents because drivers are not yet used to winter road conditions.

What's next:

The snow is expected to taper off late Sunday morning. Residents are urged to check for updated forecasts and travel advisories through the National Weather Service.

The Source: This story is based on snowfall forecasts and briefings from the National Weather Service New York, NY.

WeatherNew YorkNew Jersey