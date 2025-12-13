Snow expected tonight across New York and New Jersey: Forecast, totals, alerts
NEW YORK - A quick-moving storm is expected to bring the first meaningful snowfall of the season to New York and New Jersey tonight, with most of the snow falling between midnight and 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow in the city?
What we know:
Snow will move in late Saturday and continue into early Sunday morning, dropping 1 to 3 inches in interior locations and 2 to 4 inches in New York City, Northeast New Jersey and along the coast. Some areas on eastern Long Island could see closer to 5 inches.
Snow potential for Midwest, Northeast. (FOX Weather)
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from 10 p.m. tonight through 1 p.m. Sunday for:
- Northeast New Jersey
- New York City
- Long Island
- Southern Westchester County
- Coastal Connecticut
Forecasters say the snow may start wet in some places but will become lighter and more powdery overnight as temperatures fall.
This graphic shows how a weak Polar Vortex allows cold air to spill over the U.S. (FOX Weather)
Snowfall forecast highlights
According to the latest NWS maps:
- NYC: 2–3 inches
- Newark: about 3.0 inches
- White Plains: 2.8 inches
- Islip: 4.1 inches
- Westhampton: 4.8 inches
- Montauk: 4.3 inches
- Suffolk County: up to around 5 inches
- Northern Orange County: around 1 inch
Hazards and impacts
- Roads may become slippery late tonight through Sunday morning.
- Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility could make travel unsafe, especially before sunrise.
- Temperatures drop into the 20s, helping the snow stick quickly.
- Untreated sidewalks and bridges may stay slick into midday Sunday.
Why you should care:
This will be the first snow of the season that actually sticks for most of the New York City and northern New Jersey region. Early-season storms often lead to more accidents because drivers are not yet used to winter road conditions.
What's next:
The snow is expected to taper off late Sunday morning. Residents are urged to check for updated forecasts and travel advisories through the National Weather Service.
The Source: This story is based on snowfall forecasts and briefings from the National Weather Service New York, NY.