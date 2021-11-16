Expand / Collapse search

Should outdoor dining structures be permanent? City Council to decide

The New York City Council will decide whether the outdoor dining structures that were erected during the pandemic will remain permanent.

NEW YORK - The additional outdoor dining structures that were erected as a remedy to keep restaurants afloat during the pandemic could soon become a more permanent sight in the city.

"I would guess half the restaurants in the city would have been gone by now if it wasn't for the structures, cabanas, tents," said one restaurant owner.

The alfresco dining set-ups seen across the city, on sidewalks, and along curbs often take up precious parking real estate. 

"I can't even get to my apartment. If I’m lucky, I can get to the curb if I’m being dropped off," said one New Yorker. 

Many restaurants in New York City say that their outdoor dining areas are keeping them afloat during the pandemic.

And now there is a chance the structures are here to stay without penalty. 

On Monday, the City Planning Commission unanimously voted to remove zoning prohibitions against sidewalk cafes. This means these outdoor dining structures can be something more permanent to the dining landscape in New York City. 

Outdoor dining was a lifeline for many restaurants during the heart of the pandemic. The city wants to make it permanent, but some residents are taking legal action to try and prevent that.

That is if the City Council approves it.

In the meantime, Executive Director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance Andrew Rigie, is pleased.

Outdoor dining structures have become a fixture on NYC's streets, but the transit workers union is taking issue with some of them, saying they're blocking bus lanes.

"Since its inception, Open Restaurants has saved more than 100,000 industry jobs and countless small businesses from financial collapse, and this ‘yes’ vote is a critically important first step towards developing a sustainable future for this very popular program," said Rigie.

But not everyone is pleased. The New York Post reports about 8,550 parking spots have been eaten up by the Open Restaurants program. 

Other complaints include the program attracting more rats and other quality-of-life issues. 

The New York City Health Department told FOX 5 NY complaints of rodent sightings are up this year compared to last year.