Arrest made in murder of high school basketball star in Brooklyn

The NYPD has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting of a high school basketball star in Brooklyn last month.

Malik Bob was arrested Monday and is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

17-year-old Shayma Roman was shot Sept. 29th while standing with a group of people outside her grandmother's apartment building on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.

RELATED: 12 people shot in 9 hours across NYC

Two people allegedly approached the group, produced guns, and opened fire.

Roman was struck in the face by a bullet. She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Roman's father said he was inside when bullets began to fly, and shortly afterward, picked up his daughter's body.

"I heard chaos, I came out, and I came and grabbed my daughter," said Mario Roman.

RELATED: NYC reported sexual assaults up in 2022

Police say they believe Roman was not the intended target of the shooting. She was weeks from her 18th birthday. She leaves behind her parents and two siblings.