NYPD: Several shootings within a few hours

The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday.

Most victims in the shootings were bystanders, police said.

Harlem Shooting

Two people were shot just after 3:20 p.m. in Manhattan, New York City police said.

Two people were having an argument inside a store on 125th Street in Harlem when one pulled out a gun and fired, FOX 5 NY has learned. A 20-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were both hit, a source said. The 48-year-old woman was a street vendor who was hit by a ricochet, according to the source.

The victims suffered leg wounds and are expected to survive, police said.

Cops are looking for two people who fled on a scooter.

NYPD detectives examine the scene of a shooting in Harlem, N.Y., on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (FOX 5 NY Image)

Ozone Park Shooting

About three hours later, police officers responded to a shooting at a park in Queens.

Cops found two teens and two adults wounded by gunfire at a skate park on Atlantic Avenue and 88th Street in Ozone Park.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back, a 20-year-old man was hit twice in the leg, and a 32-year-old man was wounded in the leg, police said. All four victims were listed in stable condition.

Detectives do not believe any of the victims was the shooter's intended target.

Brownsville Shooting

A man was shot in his right arm at about 7:50 p.m. in Brooklyn, police said. The shooting happened at the intersection Ralph Avenue and Jefferson Avenue in the Brownsville section. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

St. George Shooting

Gunfire broke out just after 8 p.m. in the St. George section of Staten Island.

Police said a "male was shot" and is expected to survive. The shooting happened in the area of Daniel Low Terrace and Fort Hill Circle.

Authorities didn't have any further information.