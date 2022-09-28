4 men shot in Harlem

4 men standing on a Harlem street corner were shot on Tuesday night.

The NYPD says it happened around 11:45 p.m. at W.116th Street and Frederick Douglas Blvd.

A group of people was standing there when a man walked up with a gun and started shooting.

A man in his 20s was shot in both legs. Two other men in their 20s were shot in the arms. A 27-year=old man was shot in his upper thigh.

Two of the victims were taken to Harlem Hospital and the other two were taken to Mount Sinai-Morningside. The man who was shot in his thigh was listed in serious condition. The others were listed in stable conditions.

The gunman took off and has not been caught. The New York City Police Department had not released any description of the suspect other than it appeared that he was either a teen or in his 20s with a dark complexion.

The shooting was one of two in Harlem on Tuesday.

At least 12 people were shot across the city in a 9-hour period on Tuesday.