High school basketball player fatally shot in face in NYC

article

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face and died as she hung out on a Brooklyn street with her friends.

The NYPD identified the victim as Shayma Roman of St. Mark's Place. The Post reported that she was a high school basketball player.

They got the call shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday about a shooting on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights. Two males reportedly had walked up to the area and started shooting.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

EMS rushed Roman to Brookdale Hospital but it was too late to save her life.

It was believed that she was an unintended target of the gunmen.

New York City Police say there have been no arrests in the case and the investigation is ongoing.