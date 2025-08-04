Shane Tamura: Midtown shooter sought help for debilitating headaches, reports say

The Brief ESPN reports that Shane Tamura repeatedly sought medical help for headaches. The 27-year-old gunman "received yearly MRI exams and various treatments." His suicide note referenced chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.



New details are emerging about the gunman who opened fire inside the NFL’s Midtown Manhattan headquarters last week, killing four people before taking his own life.

What we know:

For years, Shane Tamura sought medical help for frequent and debilitating headaches, including head injections, according to a report by ESPN.

Sources tell the sports news outlet that the 27-year-old Las Vegas casino worker "regularly met with doctors, including a neurologist, and received yearly MRI exams and various treatments seeking to diagnose the cause and stop the pain."

The headaches reportedly began when he started playing high school football, and continued into adulthood.

Dig deeper:

Tamura had a documented history of mental health struggles, being involuntarily hospitalized at least twice in Nevada.

Suicide note

After the shooting, a handwritten suicide note was found in the gunman's wallet. It referenced chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a brain disease linked to repeated head trauma often found in football players.

"Study my brain, please. I’m sorry," the note read.

The note also mentioned NFL players who had been diagnosed with CTE and died by suicide.

Tamura ultimately shot himself in the chest, possibly to preserve his brain for scientific study.

The backstory:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says Tamura may have been targeting the NFL in his deadly rampage, but ended up on the wrong floor after taking the wrong elevator.

He killed four people, including three civilians and an NYPD officer, after driving from Las Vegas to New York City with a high-powered rifle.

A fifth victim, believed to be an NFL employee, was critically injured.