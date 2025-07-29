What is CTE? NYC shooting suspect Shane Tamura claims to suffer from CTE linked to football injuries

The Brief Shane Tamura, 27, drove from Las Vegas to NYC and fatally shot five people, including an NYPD officer, before killing himself. A suicide note blamed the NFL and possible CTE for his mental decline, though Tamura never played professionally, only in high school.



Police are still working to understand why a man drove cross-country with an assault rifle and opened fire inside a Midtown Manhattan high-rise; killing four people, wounding one more, and then taking his own life.

Authorities identified the gunman as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, Nevada. According to New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Tamura had a history of mental illness and acted alone.

Shane Tamura claims to suffer from CTE

In a video message, Tisch said Tamura left a suicide note and claimed to be suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), possibly from playing high school football." He also blamed the NFL.

He also asked that his brain be studied for signs of the degenerative disease.

According to the commissioner, he wrote in his note, "Study my brain. I’m sorry" and also mentioned a Frontline documentary from 2013 on the topic.

Recent brain scans of athlete with CTE. (Credit: Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT) Expand

Despite his references to football-related brain trauma, officials confirmed Tamura had never played in the NFL. He had played at Granada Hills Charter High School in California and was most recently employed as a casino security guard in Las Vegas.

Video obtained by the Daily News Prep Sports shows a clip of Tamura after a 2015 high school football game where he said the team was down 10-0, and that "we just have to do better as a team."

Among the victims of the Midtown shooting was someone inside the building's NFL offices who is now in critical condition at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed league employees, urging staff to remain alert and pay close attention to emergency notifications.

What is CTE?

Dig deeper:

According to Cleveland Clinic, CTE is a degenerative brain condition that happens after repeated head injuries. CTE usually affects athletes who play contact sports or military personnel. There’s no cure for CTE, but a healthcare provider may suggest treatments to help the person manage the symptoms they experience.

Symptoms of CTE

CTE shares symptoms with other brain conditions that cause neurodegeneration.

It can affect a person’s ability to think and remember, their mood and personality, and how they physically move their body.

Cleveland Clinic also said it can affect certain mental abilities, including memory loss, solving problems, making choices and mild cognitive impairment.

Neurodegeneration can affect the parts of your brain that control a person’s personality and emotions. A person with CTE may have increased anxiety, depression, mood swings, personality changes or thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

CTE causes

Cleveland Clinic said experiencing repeated head injuries causes CTE. Experts are still studying exactly why it happens in some people but not others. But they know having multiple head injuries is one of the most common causes.

People with CTE almost always have a history of repeated head injuries over many years, the clinic said, noting that a person doesn’t have to pass out for a hit to their head to damage their brain. The effects of repeated head impacts build up over time.

Researchers think a buildup of abnormal tau proteins in the brain may also cause CTE. Tau proteins help a person’s cells keep their shape. But if repeated head hits damage a person’s cells, the tau proteins may lose their normal structure.