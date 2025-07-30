What to know about the Midtown gunman, victims who were killed

The Brief The gunman left a handwritten note blaming the NFL for his apparent brain disease and asked doctors to study his brain after death. Shane Tamura legally purchased a revolver in Nevada, but used an AR-15 style rifle that he assembled with help from an associate. The NFL has closed its Midtown headquarters through August 8 while investigators search for answers and examine Tamura's possible CTE diagnosis.



Investigators are working to determine what led 27-year-old Shane Tamura to open fire inside the NFL’s Midtown Manhattan headquarters Monday evening, killing four people, including a New York City police officer, before taking his own life.

Authorities say Tamura drove cross-country from Las Vegas and entered 345 Park Avenue, the National Football League’s main offices, where he carried out the deadly attack on the 33rd floor.

After the shooting, investigators found a handwritten suicide note in his wallet referencing chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a brain disease linked to repeated head trauma often found in football players.

Midtown shooting suicide note

"Study my brain, please. I’m sorry," the note read.

The note also mentioned NFL players who had been diagnosed with CTE and died by suicide.

Tamura ultimately shot himself in the chest, possibly to preserve his brain for scientific study.

Tamura, who once played high school football at Granada Hills Charter High School in California, had a documented history of mental health struggles.

According to the New York Times, he was involuntarily hospitalized at least twice in Nevada, once in 2022 and again in 2023, following mental health episodes.

His former football coach, Walter Roby, remembered him as a quiet and respectful student-athlete.

"He was coachable, always smiling. I’m shocked," Roby told FOX 5 NY. "Could I have done more? Could I have helped the kid? I’m just trying to process it all."

Most recently, Tamura worked as a security guard at the Horseshoe Casino in Las Vegas. He was scheduled to work the day before the shooting but never showed up.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch says the AR-15-style rifle used by Shane Tamura in the Midtown shooting was assembled piece by piece, with the lower receiver allegedly purchased by an associate. Tisch says the NYPD has located the individual and will be questioning them regarding the purchase.

"This information will give us a detailed picture of how and why this happened," police said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has instructed employees to work from home through at least August 8.

The NFL offices remain closed while the investigation continues.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office plans to examine Tamura’s brain for signs of CTE. Experts stress that CTE can only be diagnosed after death and that most people with the condition do not commit violent acts.

As the community mourns the victims, the tragedy raises questions about mental health, gun access, and the long-term impact of brain injuries in contact sports.

Four people were killed Monday night when a gunman opened fire inside the lobby of 345 Park Avenue, a Midtown Manhattan office tower.

A fifth person was seriously injured. City and state leaders honored the victims at a multi-faith vigil in Bryant Park on Tuesday.

NYPD Officer Didarul Islam

Among the victims was 36-year-old Didarul Islam, an off-duty NYPD officer working a private security detail for Rudin Management Company. Islam, a Bronx resident and immigrant from Bangladesh, was a father of two with a third child on the way. He had served in the department for three and a half years.

Mayor Eric Adams called him a "true blue New Yorker" who gave his life protecting others.

"Officer Islam’s death was yet another reminder of everything you risk just by showing up to work," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. "He understood what it meant to put the safety of others above his own."

Wesley LePatner, Blackstone Employee

Also killed was 43-year-old Wesley LePatner, an executive at Blackstone, one of the world’s largest investment firms. She was shot while in the building’s lobby.

LePatner was married with children and a respected leader in her field. She graduated summa cum laude from Yale University in 2003 and served on the boards of multiple organizations, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In a statement, Blackstone described her as "brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected," adding, "She embodied the best of Blackstone."

Her family said in a separate statement, "She was the most loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and relative, who enriched our lives in every way imaginable."

Aland Etienne, Union Security Guard

Security officer Aland Etienne was also killed in the building’s lobby while trying to take cover. Identified by his union, Etienne had been licensed as an unarmed guard since 2017 and had worked at the building since 2019.

Manny Pastreich, president of Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union, said Etienne "risked his life to keep New Yorkers and our buildings safe," calling him a "New York hero."

Etienne’s brother posted on social media, saying, "He was more than a brother—he was a father, a son, and a light in our lives. Our hearts are shattered."

Julie Hyman, Rudin Management Employee

On the 33rd floor, the shooter killed 27-year-old Julie Hyman, an employee of Rudin Management, one of New York City’s major real estate firms. She was working in the office when the gunman entered.

NFL Employee Injured

A fifth victim, an employee of the NFL, was seriously wounded in the shooting but is expected to recover. The NFL’s headquarters occupy the fifth floor of the building. Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed all other league staff were safe.

What's next:

Police are still working to piece together the full timeline of the deadly Midtown shooting, combing through surveillance footage, digital evidence, and witness statements. Investigators say the probe is ongoing and far from over, as they search for answers about the gunman’s motivations, and any possible warning signs leading up to the attack.