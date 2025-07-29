Midtown shooting victims: What we know about the 4 people killed

A shooter in Midtown killed four people inside an office building’s lobby Monday night. Four people were killed.

Here’s what’s known about the victims:

Big picture view:

Three people were shot and killed in the building’s lobby, including an off-duty New York City police officer. A fourth victim was shot and killed on the 33rd floor.

NYPD Officer Didarul Islam

A three-and-a-half-year veteran of the department, Didarul Islam, was working as a paid security detail for Rudin Management Company when he was shot in the building’s lobby.

He was an immigrant from Bangladesh, a married father of two with a third child on the way, and lived in the Bronx. Mayor Eric Adams called him a "true blue New Yorker" who gave his life protecting others.

Victims in the lobby

What we know:

Shortly after Officer Islam was shot, a female civilian taking cover behind a pillar in the lobby was fatally struck.

The gunman then moved toward the front desk near the elevators and killed a security guard who was hiding behind it.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identities of the woman and the security guard.

Blackstone employee Wesley LePatner

Dig deeper:

A message sent to Blackstone employees, and obtained by FOX 5 NY, said a staff member at the private equity firm was killed in Monday’s shooting, Wesley LePatner. A statement from the firm said she was married and had children.

What they're saying:

"Words cannot express the devastation we feel. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed. She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond. She embodied the best of Blackstone. Our prayers are with her husband, children and family. We are also saddened by the loss of the other innocent victims as well, including brave security personnel and NYPD," the Blackstone statement read.

Blackstone is one of the world’s largest investment firms.

Victims upstairs

What we know:

Once on the 33rd floor, which houses the offices of Rudin Management , one of the city’s largest real estate firms, the shooter shot and killed a male office worker before killing himself.

A fifth victim, a male employee of the NFL , whose offices are headquartered in the building, was also shot and is now in critical condition at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two men have not yet been released.

Manhattan shooting

Big picture view:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says that a gunman who killed four people at a Manhattan office building was trying to target the headquarters of the National Football League but took the wrong elevator.

The shooter has been identified by authorities as Shane Tamura , and police said that he had a history of mental illness, and a rambling note found on his body suggested he had a grievance against the NFL over an unsubstantiated claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

345 Park Avenue

Members of the NYPD crime scene unit place down evidence markers inside of the lobby area, photograph, gather and collect evidence at 345 Park Avenue following the mass shooting on July 29, 2025 (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

345 Park Avenue – better known to some as the Blackstone Building – is a 44-story tower home to several businesses, including financial firms like The Blackstone Group, Deutsche Bank, KPMG, and Capital Trust.

The global headquarters for the National Football League occupies the building’s fifth floor.