Who is Shane Tamura? What we know about the Midtown Manhattan shooting suspect

Police are piecing together why a man drove across the country with an assault rifle and shot five people, including an NYPD officer, in Midtown Mahanttan.

Authorities said the alleged gunman, identified as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, Nevada, fatally shot himself after carrying out the deadly attack. Here's what we know about him.

Who is Shane Tamura?

What we know:

According to NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Tamura drove from Nevada to New York City and entered New York the day of the shooting.

Tisch said he has a history of mental illness and acted alone, though investigators aren't sure why he targeted 345 Park Avenue office building.

"I cannot speak for any prior law enforcement contact to have had. I cannot, other than to say that, our partners in Las Vegas made us aware of a mental health history. Just two weeks ago," Tisch said during the press conference.

How the Midtown Manhattan shooting unfolded

Timeline:

At 6:28 p.m., the 911 call center started receiving calls about an active shooter inside 345 Park Avenue at 52nd Street in Manhattan, New York City, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch explained during a press conference on Monday evening.



Surveillance video showed a lone male exited a double-parked black BMW on Park Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets carrying an M4 rifle in his right hand.The building's security camera footage shows the shooter enter the lobby, turn right, and immediately open fire on an NYPD officer.



He then shot a woman who took cover behind a pillar and proceeded through the lobby, spraying it with gunfire. He made his way to the elevator bank where he shot a security guard who was taking cover behind the security desk. One additional male was shot in the lobby.



The shooter called the elevator, which opened in the lobby. A female exited that elevator and he allowed her to walk past him unharmed.Tamura went up to the 33rd floor and began to walk the floor, firing rounds as he traveled. A woman was struck and killed.



The shooter then proceeded down a hallway and shot himself in the chest.

What we don't know:

While officials have confirmed that the shooter has been neutralized, several details remain unclear:

Authorities have not confirmed Tamura’s motive.

Investigators have not said whether Tamura had prior ties to New York or the location of the shooting.