Midtown Manhattan shooting leaves 4 dead, including NYPD officer

Here's a look at what happened in New York Monday evening. All time stamps are based on East Coast times.

10:27 p.m.: 4 people killed, including 36-year-old NYPD officer, mayor says

The 36-year-old NYPD officer was identified as Didarul Islam. He was with the department for three and a half years, the mayor said.

Islam has two sons and his wife is eight months pregnant, the mayor said.

What they're saying:

"The vehicle entered New York City shortly thereafter. According to our law enforcement partners in Las Vegas, Mr. Tamura has a documented mental health history. His motives are still under investigation and we are working to understand why he targeted this particular location," NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

10:24 p.m.: Officials give update on Midtown Manhattan shooting

9:17 p.m.: Gunman identified, 3 killed, AP reports

The suspect was identified as Shane Tamura, of Nevada, two people briefed on the investigation told the AP. Sources say he fatally shot himself.

Law enforcement officials located identification on Tamura’s body, including a concealed carry permit from Las Vegas, the people said. The people were not authorized to discuss details of an ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

9 p.m.: Press conference scheduled

Officials and law enforcement have tentatively scheduled a press conference for 10 p.m. ET.

8:27 p.m.: Mayor responds

During the chaos on Monday, people inside the building were hiding on different floors, the kitchen and bathrooms, according to FOX News.

What they're saying:

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she "praying for our law enforcement and the New Yorkers impacted in the shooting situation this evening in Manhattan."

8:11 p.m.: Shooter is dead

The gunman opened fire in the lobby inside the office building that houses the Blackstone investment firm and the headquarters of the NFL.

The shooter allegedly went to another floor and shot people there, sources told FOX News. The gunman then went up to the 33rd floor of the building and turned the gun on himself, FOX News reported.

Surveillance images captured the gunman wearing sunglasses and holding what appeared to be a rifle outside the building.

8:01 p.m.: Alleged shooter "neutralized"

The New York Police Department Commissioner said the alleged shooter has been "neutralized."

7:54 p.m.: Avoid Midtown Manhattan

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has advised people to avoid Park Avenue and East 51st Street.

7:04 p.m.: FBI assisting

Timeline:

At 6:28 p.m., the 911 call center started receiving calls about an active shooter inside 345 Park Avenue at 52nd Street in Manhattan, New York City, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch explained during a press conference on Monday evening.

Surveillance video showed a lone male exited a double-parked black BMW on Park Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets carrying an M4 rifle in his right hand.

The building's security camera footage shows the shooter enter the lobby, turn right, and immediately open fire on an NYPD officer.

He then shot a woman who took cover behind a pillar and proceeded through the lobby, spraying it with gunfire. He made his way to the elevator bank where he shot a security guard who was taking cover behind the security desk. One additional male was shot in the lobby.

The shooter called the elevator, which opened in the lobby. A female exited that elevator and he allowed her to walk past him unharmed.

Tamura went up to the 33rd floor and began to walk the floor, firing rounds as he traveled. A woman was struck and killed.

The shooter then proceeded down a hallway and shot himself in the chest.