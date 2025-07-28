What’s in 345 Park Avenue? Now a Midtown shooting scene

Multiple people were shot Monday in midtown Manhattan.

The Fire Department of New York said emergency crews were called to the Park Avenue office building Monday evening for a report of someone shot. A spokesperson said the call came in around 6:30 p.m. but provided no other details. Police provided no additional information.

Firefighters' trucks and police vehicles are seen as police respond to a shooting incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York on July 28, 2025. Police swarmed Midtown Manhattan on Monday as the mayor of New York City said there was "an Expand

What’s in 345 Park Avenue?

Dig deeper:

The office building, located at 345 Park Avenue, houses some of the country’s top financial firms, including Blackstone, and the National Football League.

According to the company's website, Blackstone stands as the world’s largest alternative asset manager, managing over $1 trillion in assets under management.