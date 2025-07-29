Midtown shooter traveled from Las Vegas to NYC before attack: Timeline, victims, latest

The Brief The shooter drove cross-country from Las Vegas, stopping in New Jersey just hours before opening fire inside a Midtown Manhattan office building. Four people were killed, including an NYPD officer working a security detail; a fifth victim, an NFL employee, remains in critical condition. A note found on the gunman’s body blamed football-related brain trauma and requested his brain be studied for CTE.



The man behind Monday’s deadly shooting at a Midtown Manhattan office building has been identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, who authorities say drove cross-country from Las Vegas before opening fire inside 345 Park Avenue.

"He came from Las Vegas to New York City to do harm," New York City Mayor Eric Adams told Good Day New York.

Adams also said that the gunman was apparently trying to target the headquarters of the National Football League but took the wrong elevator.

Four people were killed, including three civilians and an NYPD officer, while a fifth victim, believed to be an NFL employee, remains in critical condition.

What we know:

The gunman, Shane Tamura of Nevada, died by suicide after opening fire on multiple floors of the building.

Surveillance footage shows Tamura exiting a double-parked BMW around 6:28 p.m. with an M4-style rifle. NYPD officials said he entered the lobby and immediately shot Officer Islam, then shot a woman nearby, before heading into the elevator.

Tamura continued to the upper floors, where he shot a security guard and another man. He then took the elevator to the 33rd floor, where he shot and killed one more person before fatally shooting himself in the chest, police said.

Authorities say Tamura drove cross-country and arrived in New York the same day of the shooting. He had a history of mental health issues, and investigators are still working to determine why he targeted this location.

Gunman traveled from Vegas to NYC: Timeline

Timeline:

According to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Tamura’s black BMW was tracked over a three-day journey from Nevada to Midtown.

Officials say he began his journey in Nevada, driving east from Las Vegas on Friday, July 25, when his vehicle was tracked traveling through Colorado.

The following day, Saturday, July 26, he continued his trip across the Midwest, passing through Nebraska and Iowa.

On Monday, July 28, at approximately 4:24 p.m., Tamura’s car was spotted in Columbia, New Jersey, not far from the New York state line.

Shortly after that, he crossed into New York City, made his way to Midtown Manhattan, and double-parked his black BMW along Park Avenue before entering the office building with an M4 rifle.

The first person killed in the shooting was 36-year-old NYPD Officer Didarul Islam.

A three-and-a-half-year veteran of the department, Islam was working a paid security detail for Rudin Management Company when he was shot in the building’s lobby.

He was an immigrant from Bangladesh, a married father of two with a third child on the way, and lived in the Bronx. Mayor Eric Adams called him a "true blue New Yorker" who gave his life protecting others.

Shortly after Officer Islam was shot, a female civilian taking cover behind a pillar in the lobby was fatally struck. The gunman then moved toward the front desk near the elevators and killed a security guard who was hiding behind it.

Once on the 33rd floor, Tamura fatally shot a male office worker before turning the gun on himself.

A fifth victim, a male employee of the NFL, whose offices are headquartered in the building, was also shot and is now in critical condition at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

FDNY firefighters wheel a police officer on a gurney as police respond to a shooting incident in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York on July 28, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed league employees in a message obtained by Fox News Digital following Monday’s shooting at the NFL’s Midtown headquarters.

"As has been widely reported, a gunman committed an unspeakable act of violence in our building at 345 Park Avenue. One of our employees was seriously injured in this attack," the message read. "We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared."

Goodell urged staff to remain alert and pay close attention to emergency notifications, noting that "the situation remained fluid."

What we know:

Shane Tamura, the suspected gunman who killed five people, including an NYPD officer, inside a midtown Manhattan office building, was found dead on the 33rd floor from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A multi-page handwritten note was discovered on his body in which he blamed football-related head trauma for his declining mental health.

Police checking a car outside of the Midtown shooting scene.

He asked that his brain be studied for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated concussions.

Tamura had played football at Granada Hills Charter High School in California and had most recently worked as a security guard at a casino in Las Vegas.

He legally held a concealed carry permit issued by Las Vegas Metro Police in 2022, valid through 2027. His only known criminal offense was a misdemeanor trespassing charge in 2023.

What we don't know:

While investigators continue to search for a clear motive, officials believe the attack was premeditated.